Jaxon Avery McLemore, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, born March 13 to Kady McLemore and Matthew Blankinship, both of Town Creek. Grandparents are Lisa and Harold Blankinship, of Landersville, Eddie and Kellie McLemore, of Moulton, and Danielle Reaves, of Town Creek, and the late Nathan Reaves.

