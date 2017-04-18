West Morgan High build-out plans released

The Morgan County Board of Education has released plans for a massive build-out at West Morgan High School that could impact growth Decatur is expecting when its new Austin High opens in 2018. "We're addressing a need in our school system, and we're not doing this because of what Decatur is doing," Morgan Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. said about the county's plan to build a modern West Morgan school in as many as three phases.

