Weekly feature photos

Weekly feature photos

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Peter Cottontail was out surveying where to hide Easter eggs in Southwest Decatur on Wednesday morning, while munching on his breakfast of clover. [JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY] Easter egg hunters from Church Street Academy, Albany Holmes and Lilly Bender, examine their baskets as Hal Brecher and Brennan Barron count their treasures on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Building Church on Slaughter Road 5 hr Ivana Hafsechs 12
News Murder trial begins for 30-year-old Huntsville ... (Jul '09) Tue oldfriend 9
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Apr 15 ThomasA 4
Missing person Apr 6 Edna Pierce Lex Ky 2
Unless You Repent Apr 6 Meat Puppet 2
News Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con... Apr 4 jimwildrickjr 3
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) Apr 4 ThomasA 11
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,788 • Total comments across all topics: 280,412,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC