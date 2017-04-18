Town Creek May Fest taking shape, org...

Town Creek May Fest taking shape, organizers say

A spring festival organizer told the Town Creek mayor Tuesday night the planned May 13 event is 90 percent certain. Calvin Washington, owner of Decatur-based Hollywood Entertainment Group, said his company is taking a close look at May Fest plans with the event less than a month away.

