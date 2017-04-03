Town Creek inaugural Mayfest set for ...

Town Creek inaugural Mayfest set for May 13

With intentions of bringing more people and entertainment to town, Town Creek has entered into an agreement with a Decatur group to host a spring festival in May. Council members voted 5-0 Tuesday night to jointly conduct the Mayfest at the old Hazlewood High School football stadium and gymnasium May 13 with Decatur-based Hollywood Entertainment Group. Calvin Washington, owner of the entertainment company, told the council during a 45-minute presentation he envisioned a car and bike show, a car stereo show, children's activities, a couple of flag football games, vendors and about six musical groups performing everything from country to rhythm and blues to soft rock.

