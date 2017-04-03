Town Creek inaugural Mayfest set for May 13

With intentions of bringing more people and entertainment to town, Town Creek has entered into an agreement with a Decatur group to host a spring festival in May. Council members voted 5-0 Tuesday night to jointly conduct the Mayfest at the old Hazlewood High School football stadium and gymnasium May 13 with Decatur-based Hollywood Entertainment Group. Calvin Washington, owner of the entertainment company, told the council during a 45-minute presentation he envisioned a car and bike show, a car stereo show, children's activities, a couple of flag football games, vendors and about six musical groups performing everything from country to rhythm and blues to soft rock.

