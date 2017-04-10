Things to Do

Soak up the merriment of the midway with the Ferris wheel, super slide, carnival games, funnel cakes and corn dogs at the Spirit of America Carnival. Proceeds from the nights of fun at the Morgan County Fairgrounds, 2919 Fairground Road S.W., Decatur, will go to the Spirit of America Festival celebrating the Fourth of July.

