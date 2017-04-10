Things to Do

Things to Do

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Decatur Daily

Soak up the merriment of the midway with the Ferris wheel, super slide, carnival games, funnel cakes and corn dogs at the Spirit of America Carnival. Proceeds from the nights of fun at the Morgan County Fairgrounds, 2919 Fairground Road S.W., Decatur, will go to the Spirit of America Festival celebrating the Fourth of July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... 14 hr ThomasA 4
Missing person Apr 6 Edna Pierce Lex Ky 2
Unless You Repent Apr 6 Meat Puppet 2
News Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con... Apr 4 jimwildrickjr 3
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) Apr 4 ThomasA 11
cheating (Aug '13) Mar 30 well 4
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,848 • Total comments across all topics: 280,333,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC