Things to Do

Things to Do

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Take an adventure with the Athenian Players to the world of cosplay in "Geek!" tonight and Saturday at 7:30 at the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur. "Geek!," an ode to anime, comics, science fiction and fantasy, follows two high school girls as they battle Jedi, elves and trolls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Building Church on Slaughter Road 1 hr Chester Molester 16
Missing person Wed drop that duce 3
News Murder trial begins for 30-year-old Huntsville ... (Jul '09) Apr 18 oldfriend 9
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Apr 15 ThomasA 4
Unless You Repent Apr 6 Meat Puppet 2
News Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con... Apr 4 jimwildrickjr 3
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) Apr 4 ThomasA 11
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,138 • Total comments across all topics: 280,456,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC