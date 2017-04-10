Testimony: Shackelford left work twic...

Testimony: Shackelford left work twice night of wife's killing

Andreas Shackelford left work twice the night that his wife was killed, returning the second time in the vehicle that she primarily drove, a Decatur police investigator testified this morning. Investigator Montrez Payton testified during Shackelford's preliminary hearing that video surveillance recordings at Wayne Farms show Shackelford leaving on break in a white BMW at 9:45 and returning in a Suzuki SUV driven primarily by his wife, Minnie Shackelford, at 10:15.

