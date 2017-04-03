TBC opens 8 NTB stores in 6 states

The new stores are in Decatur, Ala.; Marietta, Ga.; Dedham, Mass.; Cottage Grove, Minn.; Clover and Lexington, S.C.; and Chattanooga and Cleveland, Tenn. These latest store openings are in addition to three stores that opened earlier in the year and extend the TBC retail network to 760-plus locations, operating under the NTB, Merchant's Tire & Auto and Tire Kingdom banners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tire Business.