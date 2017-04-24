Sunny skies Wednesday will give way to storms Thursday
Highs will reach the mid 80s Wednesday under sunny skies, but thunderstorms that could include gusty winds and hail are in the Decatur area forecast for Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville. Meteorologist Dana Griffin said clouds will move into the area after midnight Wednesday and there will be a 50 percent chance of rain Thursday morning and during the day.
