Small subdivision highlights Planning Commission meeting
The Decatur Planning Commission approved a subdivision plat, a consolidation of properties and an annexation Tuesday in a short meeting. The commission unanimously approved Savann Sherrill's request to subdivide 13.79 acres south of Austinville-Flint Road and east of Dogwood Drive in Southwest Decatur into 10 tracts.
