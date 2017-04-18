Small subdivision highlights Planning...

Small subdivision highlights Planning Commission meeting

13 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Planning Commission approved a subdivision plat, a consolidation of properties and an annexation Tuesday in a short meeting. The commission unanimously approved Savann Sherrill's request to subdivide 13.79 acres south of Austinville-Flint Road and east of Dogwood Drive in Southwest Decatur into 10 tracts.

