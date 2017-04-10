Search firm may help find new Decatur superintendent
The search firm that bought Decatur City Schools its last group of superintendent candidates may get consideration for the district's next search. School board President Karen Duke mentioned several search firms during Tuesday's board meeting, and among them was Atlanta-based Kinetix, a company that had never conducted a superintendent search until being hired by Decatur in 2016.
