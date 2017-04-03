Retired Guntersville superintendent h...

Retired Guntersville superintendent hired in Decatur

A retired superintendent from Guntersville who spent more than 35 years in education will serve as Decatur City Schools' interim superintendent. A unanimous school board voted during a special meeting Tuesday to hire Dale Edwards, one of three candidates who interviewed for the position.

