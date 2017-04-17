Request still pending for emails on education department's $708K contract
The Alabama State Department of Education has not yet turned over emails related to a $708,000 contract with an outside consultant. The Decatur Daily filed a public records request March 3 for any written communication between ALSDE employees or officials and Jason Taylor, the Huntsville City Schools chief financial officer.
