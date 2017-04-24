Proposal would eliminate bus service for some Decatur students
Decatur City Schools is proposing a change to its bus service that would require more than 200 high school students to look for alternative transportation to school. If the change is approved at the board's meeting next month, the school system would stop providing transportation for Austin and Decatur students who reside within 2 miles of their school.
