Police: Stolen property found during unrelated Decatur search

Items stolen from a Decatur residence a year ago were discovered by officers conducting a search on an unrelated warrant, Decatur police said. Brandon Wood Taylor, 37, of 1318 Seton Ave. S.E., was charged Wednesday with first-degree receiving stolen property after the items were found at his address, police said.

