Police: 'Spice' seized during traffic stop
A Decatur woman was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday when officers discovered "spice," a synthetic marijuana product, in her possession, Decatur police said. Officers were dispatched after citizens complained of a reckless driver on Sixth Avenue Southeast, and stopped the driver for a traffic violation on 18th Avenue Southeast, police said.
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Building Church on Slaughter Road
|Fri
|Chester Molester
|16
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Murder trial begins for 30-year-old Huntsville ... (Jul '09)
|Apr 18
|oldfriend
|9
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|Unless You Repent
|Apr 6
|Meat Puppet
|2
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|Apr 4
|ThomasA
|11
