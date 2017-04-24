Police say 15 pounds of cocaine worth $700K seized in Morgan County
Drug agents said they found 15.4 pounds of cocaine behind the speedometer plate of a vehicle when a Texas man was arrested Saturday in Morgan County. [COURTESY PHOTO] Drug agents said they found 15.4 pounds of cocaine behind the speedometer plate of a vehicle when a Texas man was arrested Saturday in Morgan County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenny speegle
|Apr 25
|Fred
|1
|Building Church on Slaughter Road
|Apr 21
|Chester Molester
|16
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Murder trial begins for 30-year-old Huntsville ... (Jul '09)
|Apr 18
|oldfriend
|9
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|well
|4
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC