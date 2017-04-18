Police: Morning chase ends at suspects' Decatur apartment complex
Decatur police have a heavy presence shortly before 9 a.m. today at New Gallilean Apartments on Carridale Street Southwest. They took a man and woman into custody at the apartment complex.
