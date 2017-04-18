Police: Meth seized during Modaus Road traffic stop
A Decatur man and Lawrence County woman were jailed Thursday after officers found methamphetamine and drug use paraphernalia during a traffic stop, Decatur police said. The traffic stop occurred on Modaus Road near Recreation Access Road, according to reports.
