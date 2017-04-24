Police: Marijuana, meth seized during traffic stop
A Decatur man was jailed Sunday night after officers found two small baggies of drugs in his pockets, Decatur police said. Christopher Lashun Seals, 42, of 437 County Road 423, Hillsboro, was stopped by police for running a red light on Fifth Avenue Southwest, police said.
