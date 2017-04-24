Police: Eva woman accused of theft from Jimmy Smith Jewelers
A woman was jailed on theft charges Thursday after police found stolen jewelry in her possession, according to Decatur police. Police responded to a theft of property call Thursday at Jimmy Smith Jewelers on Sixth Avenue Southeast, but the suspect, Leeann Hernandez, 42, of 1502 Gum Pond Road, Eva, had already left the business, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenny speegle
|Apr 25
|Fred
|1
|Building Church on Slaughter Road
|Apr 21
|Chester Molester
|16
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Murder trial begins for 30-year-old Huntsville ... (Jul '09)
|Apr 18
|oldfriend
|9
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|well
|4
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC