Police: Decatur woman charged with ch...

Police: Decatur woman charged with chemical endangerment after baby tests positive for cocaine

13 hrs ago

Police say a woman exposed her infant son to drugs before he was born, and she's now been charged for the crime. Britney Clarissa Smith gave birth to a baby boy on January 26 of this year.

