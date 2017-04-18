Police: Decatur man arrested for stea...

Police: Decatur man arrested for stealing firearm, bond revoked

Read more: The Decatur Daily

A Decatur man was arrested today for allegedly stealing a firearm from a residence, according to the Decatur Police Department. The theft from a residence in the 1800 block of Tower Street S.E. was reported April 7, police said.

