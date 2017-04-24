Police: Decatur bait and tackle shop had stolen reels
The manager of a Decatur bait and tackle shop has been arrested after more than $1,000 in reels stolen from another local business were found there, police said. Michael Williams, 75, 1005 Terrehaute Ave. S.W., Decatur, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree receiving stolen property, according to a press release from Decatur Police Department.
