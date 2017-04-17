Pair facing drug charges after invest...

Pair facing drug charges after investigation

13 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Christopher Andre Orr, 39, 356 Halbrooks Road, Hartselle, and Ashley Brooke Parker, 32, 2213 Sorrento Place S.W., Decatur, were picked up by Decatur police at a gas station on U.S. 31 in Decatur. Orr was charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance at the scene, police said.

