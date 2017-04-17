Pair facing drug charges after investigation
Christopher Andre Orr, 39, 356 Halbrooks Road, Hartselle, and Ashley Brooke Parker, 32, 2213 Sorrento Place S.W., Decatur, were picked up by Decatur police at a gas station on U.S. 31 in Decatur. Orr was charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance at the scene, police said.
