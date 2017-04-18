Orr files county gas tax referendum bill

Orr files county gas tax referendum bill

Voters in some counties could have a 5-cent gas tax increase on their ballots as early as August if legislation in the Statehouse is approved. Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, filed Senate Bill 386 last week.

