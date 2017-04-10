Optimal Geo moving from Decatur to Athens
Electrician Mark Thomas works at the new Optimal Geo office at 118 W. Market St. on Tuesday. [CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY] Optimal Geo is slated to open at 118 W. Market St. in Athens in June, said Chief Operating Officer Mark Brooks.
