One of Alabama's top tourist attractions hiring hundreds of workers
One of the state's top paid tourist attractions is hiring more than 500 seasonal workers as it prepares for a busy summer in North Alabama. Point Mallard Park is seeking employees who can work 10 to 40 hours per week at the water park on 2901 Point Mallard Drive in Decatur.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Apr 6
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|2
|Unless You Repent
|Apr 6
|Meat Puppet
|2
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|Apr 4
|ThomasA
|11
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Mar 23
|Bubba the Love Sp...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC