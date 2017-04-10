One of Alabama's top tourist attracti...

One of Alabama's top tourist attractions hiring hundreds of workers

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

One of the state's top paid tourist attractions is hiring more than 500 seasonal workers as it prepares for a busy summer in North Alabama. Point Mallard Park is seeking employees who can work 10 to 40 hours per week at the water park on 2901 Point Mallard Drive in Decatur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing person Apr 6 Edna Pierce Lex Ky 2
Unless You Repent Apr 6 Meat Puppet 2
News Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con... Apr 4 jimwildrickjr 3
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) Apr 4 ThomasA 11
cheating (Aug '13) Mar 30 well 4
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Mar 23 Bubba the Love Sp... 13
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,603 • Total comments across all topics: 280,236,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC