Odom honored as A.C. Banks Citizen of the Year
June Odom was honored Thursday for her many years of volunteerism in the Decatur community with the Athelyne C. Banks Citizen of the Year award. Noel King's term as chairman of the chamber board ended, with Patrick Johnson taking over for the 2017-18 term.
