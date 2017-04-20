Moulton wants work on nuisance ordinance before inspector hired
"I don't understand why the nuisance ordinance we have isn't working," Lee said at Tuesday night's work session. "We have this ordinance on the website and it is no good.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenny speegle
|Apr 25
|Fred
|1
|Building Church on Slaughter Road
|Apr 21
|Chester Molester
|16
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Murder trial begins for 30-year-old Huntsville ... (Jul '09)
|Apr 18
|oldfriend
|9
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|well
|4
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC