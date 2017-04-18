Morgan, Limestone unemployment drops below 5 percent; Lawrence rate also declines
The unemployment rates in Morgan and Limestone counties dropped below 5 percent in March, and Lawrence County's jobless rate of 5.9 percent was 1 percentage point lower than a month earlier. The number of people employed in Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties in March was 105,760, an increase of 2,388 from a year earlier.
