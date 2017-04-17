Montgomery man faces drug charges
A Montgomery man is in jail after being charged in Decatur with drug possession and various driving violations, authorities said. Patrick Jae Hereford, 23, 4513 Beth Manor Drive, Apt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Building Church on Slaughter Road
|4 hr
|Helda Balzac
|4
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Sat
|ThomasA
|4
|Missing person
|Apr 6
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|2
|Unless You Repent
|Apr 6
|Meat Puppet
|2
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|Apr 4
|ThomasA
|11
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|well
|4
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC