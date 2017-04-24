May Daze: Guide to music, food, history and festival fun
With hot-air balloons, dragon boats, Grammy-nominated musicians, Japanese cuisine, rodeo cowboys and Native American dances, festivals and concerts will entertain and educate north Alabamians. Here is a breakdown of May festivals sure to please water enthusiasts, culture buffs, adrenaline junkies, car lovers and music fans.
