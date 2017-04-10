Marguerite Hill
Marguerite Hovis Hill, 90, died Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Northridge Medical Center. Mrs. Hill was born in Decatur, Ala., the daughter of the late John Riley and Cordie Mae Bankston Hovis.
