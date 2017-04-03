Man allegedly impersonated as a Decat...

Man allegedly impersonated as a Decatur cop to take elderly woman's money

Yesterday

Decatur police have identified one of two suspects who allegedly impersonated police officers to get inside an elderly woman's home and stole a large amount of her cash. On March 21., police said Amil Williams, 33, and another man identified themselves as police detectives at a residence on Sandlin Road.

Read more at Alabama Live.

