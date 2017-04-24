Local superintendents blindsided by f...

Local superintendents blindsided by false graduation rates

State Superintendent Michael Sentance said he wasn't aware graduation rate information, later determined to be inaccurate, had not been properly vetted before being released last week. "I made the mistake of assuming people would follow common sense and past protocol," Sentance told the Alabama State Board of Education on Wednesday.

