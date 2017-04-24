Local 'celebrities' face off at fundraiser
Celebrity waiters have been enlisted to see who can raise the most funds in tips for the annual Athens Relay for Life event. On May 2 at Applebee's, reigning queen Jennifer "Miss Sam" Janzen , band director at East Limestone High, will defend her title.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Building Church on Slaughter Road
|Apr 21
|Chester Molester
|16
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Murder trial begins for 30-year-old Huntsville ... (Jul '09)
|Apr 18
|oldfriend
|9
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|Unless You Repent
|Apr 6
|Meat Puppet
|2
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|Apr 4
|ThomasA
|11
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC