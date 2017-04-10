Limestone commission bobbles support ...

Limestone commission bobbles support of gas tax

The Limestone County Commission on Wednesday failed to achieve a unanimous vote in support of legislation to increase the state gasoline and diesel tax by 4 cents per gallon this year and 2 cents in 2019. While not binding, the vote could affect how local lawmakers vote on the tax issue, because legislators historically seek unanimous support from local governments when deciding contentious issues.

