Limestone commission bobbles support of gas tax
The Limestone County Commission on Wednesday failed to achieve a unanimous vote in support of legislation to increase the state gasoline and diesel tax by 4 cents per gallon this year and 2 cents in 2019. While not binding, the vote could affect how local lawmakers vote on the tax issue, because legislators historically seek unanimous support from local governments when deciding contentious issues.
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Apr 6
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|2
|Unless You Repent
|Apr 6
|Meat Puppet
|2
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|Apr 4
|ThomasA
|11
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Mar 23
|Bubba the Love Sp...
|13
