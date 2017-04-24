Lack of evaluations could protect pri...

Lack of evaluations could protect principals' jobs

18 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Six Decatur City Schools principals automatically will receive new three-year contracts beginning July 1 because the district did not have a superintendent in early April when the school board had to make a decision about their future. The district also could not say last week whether all of the system's principals - as required by state law - received evaluations during the 2015-16 academic year.

