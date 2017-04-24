Kirby proposes test area for right-of...

Kirby proposes test area for right-of-way upkeep

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Councilman Charles Kirby proposed using Fourth Street Southeast and the 14th Street overpass as a test area for additional mowing, trimming and herbicide spraying. Complaints about the city's rights of ways and ditches were a campaign issue in last summer's municipal election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kenny speegle 21 hr Fred 1
Building Church on Slaughter Road Apr 21 Chester Molester 16
Missing person Apr 19 drop that duce 3
News Murder trial begins for 30-year-old Huntsville ... (Jul '09) Apr 18 oldfriend 9
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Apr 15 ThomasA 4
Unless You Repent Apr 6 Meat Puppet 2
News Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con... Apr 4 jimwildrickjr 3
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,715 • Total comments across all topics: 280,565,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC