Judge may reduce Decatur woman's $1 million bail on murder charge

Michelle Owens' only brushes with the law before she was charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband last year were citations for driving without insurance and speeding, her attorney said Monday in trying to get her $1 million bail reduced. But Morgan County Assistant District Attorney Stacy Adams' response indicated that Owens' criminal history of two traffic violations wasn't relevant to her murder case.

