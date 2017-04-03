Judge may reduce Decatur woman's $1 million bail on murder charge
Michelle Owens' only brushes with the law before she was charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband last year were citations for driving without insurance and speeding, her attorney said Monday in trying to get her $1 million bail reduced. But Morgan County Assistant District Attorney Stacy Adams' response indicated that Owens' criminal history of two traffic violations wasn't relevant to her murder case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|16 hr
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|17 hr
|ThomasA
|11
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|well
|4
|Missing person
|Mar 29
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Mar 23
|Bubba the Love Sp...
|13
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar 21
|Christina0940
|48
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC