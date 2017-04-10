Ivey can shape 2018 governor's race whether she runs or not
An incumbent could change the next election, but Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday it's too soon to say if she'll try to keep the office in 2018. "If I were in your shoes, I'd probably ask that same question," Ivey told The Decatur Daily when asked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|18 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Missing person
|Apr 6
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|2
|Unless You Repent
|Apr 6
|Meat Puppet
|2
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|Apr 4
|ThomasA
|11
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC