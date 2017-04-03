Indivisible Rally

Indivisible Decatur members gather around the Lady Justice monument outside the Morgan County courthouse Monday evening to call for a fair and independent investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY] Indivisible Decatur members gather around the Lady Justice monument outside the Morgan County courthouse Monday evening to call for a fair and independent investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

