Imagine Academy provides industry-recognized STEM credentials to high schoolers

16 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

A program growing across the country and spreading through Alabama gives students the chance to add different technology-related certifications to their resume before they even get a diploma. Microsoft's Imagination Academy gives kids an extra push in increasingly high-demand STEM and IT fields.

