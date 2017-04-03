Hearings today on teacher-student sex law constitutionality
Attorneys for two local teachers charged with having sex with a student are scheduled to be in Morgan County court today to argue that the 2010 law is unconstitutional. Hearings on motions by Carrie Witt and David Solomon, who are charged in separate cases, to ask Judge Glenn Thompson to find the law unconstitutional are set for 1:30 p.m. The hearings were postponed Monday on a request by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall because of potential hazardous travel conditions between Montgomery and Decatur for two assistant attorneys general.
