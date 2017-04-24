Get organized to spruce up city

Get organized to spruce up city

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

An unsightly trash container with a rusted lid sits on a weed-infested concrete island downtown in contrast to an attractively landscaped corner on the other side of Second Avenue Southeast at Gordon Drive. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY] Weeds grow last week near a fire hydrant at Seventh Street Southeast and Fourth Avenue in Decatur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) 15 hr Pastor Purseisfull 33
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) 21 hr jcorvette72 14
alabama lottery 21 hr jcorvette72 6
Kenny speegle Apr 25 Fred 1
Building Church on Slaughter Road Apr 21 Chester Molester 16
Missing person Apr 19 drop that duce 3
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Apr 15 ThomasA 4
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,913 • Total comments across all topics: 280,685,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC