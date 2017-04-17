First 360-degree live rocket launch f...

First 360-degree live rocket launch features Decatur-built Atlas V

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: WAAY

United Launch Alliance is sending their third and Orbital ATK's seventh mission to the International Space Station on April 18. The Atlas V rocket, made in Decatur, Alabama, is launching Orbital ATK's Cygnus cargo spacecraft from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The half-hour launch window opens at 10:11 AM CST.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Building Church on Slaughter Road 5 min No No No 8
News Murder trial begins for 30-year-old Huntsville ... (Jul '09) 7 hr oldfriend 9
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Sat ThomasA 4
Missing person Apr 6 Edna Pierce Lex Ky 2
Unless You Repent Apr 6 Meat Puppet 2
News Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con... Apr 4 jimwildrickjr 3
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) Apr 4 ThomasA 11
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,988 • Total comments across all topics: 280,382,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC