First 360-degree live rocket launch features Decatur-built Atlas V
United Launch Alliance is sending their third and Orbital ATK's seventh mission to the International Space Station on April 18. The Atlas V rocket, made in Decatur, Alabama, is launching Orbital ATK's Cygnus cargo spacecraft from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The half-hour launch window opens at 10:11 AM CST.
