Federal judge says Sheriff Franklin has to obey court order

A federal judge today clearly told Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin that she is required to spend all money intended to feed jail inmates exclusively for that purpose. Barney Lovelace, Franklin's attorney in a federal hearing in Decatur this afternoon, argued that a 2009 amended consent decree earmarking jail food money applied only to Greg Bartlett, who was sheriff at the time.

