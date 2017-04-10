Expect delays on Alabama 67 after wre...

Expect delays on Alabama 67 after wreck near Indian Hills Road

Five vehicles, including a tractor-trailer and two trucks, were involved in a wreck this morning near the Priceville City Limits, according to reports. The wreck was expected to cause traffic problems in the area of Alabama 67 and Indian Hills Road Southeast.

