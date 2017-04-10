Expect delays on Alabama 67 after wreck near Indian Hills Road
Five vehicles, including a tractor-trailer and two trucks, were involved in a wreck this morning near the Priceville City Limits, according to reports. The wreck was expected to cause traffic problems in the area of Alabama 67 and Indian Hills Road Southeast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Missing person
|Apr 6
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|2
|Unless You Repent
|Apr 6
|Meat Puppet
|2
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|Apr 4
|ThomasA
|11
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC